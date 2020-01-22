Tamilnadu Minister Baskaran says AIADMK wants to break BJP ties

Chennai: Tamilnadu Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G Baskaran has stirred a fresh controversy in the AIADMK-BJP alliance by saying that his party was looking for the right time to leave the coalition.

He made the statement while attending an event organised at Ilayangugi in Sivaganga district to celebrate the 103rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. ”Everyone in the Cabinet have already expressed that they are against the CAA,” he said.

With Ilayangudi having more Muslim population, Baskaran said, ”You may have ignored us, but we will never ignore you. Even in the Assembly election you did no vote for us. In the recently held civic polls, many of our candidates lost by a small margin. If we had wanted, we could have announced them as winners. But we did not do that. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked us to do our work in a proper and honest way,” he said.

However, later in the day Baskaran made an u-turnand said that the BJP-AIADMK alliance cannot be broken. Meanwhile, Minister D Jayakumar said that what Baskaran said was his own opinion and does not reflect the party’s stand.