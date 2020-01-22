Terror network: NIA takes over probe from TN police

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe into the ‘SIM card case’ related to the murder of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson in Kanyakumari district.

The ‘Q’ Branch of Tamilnadu police had recently busted a terror network with the arrest of two accused Abdul Shameem (29) and Thoufeeq (27) from Thiruvithancode near Nagercoil in Kanyakumari. An alleged ISIS handler Mehboob Basha (45) was also arrested by Karnataka police.

The duo- Abdul and Thoufeeq- shot at an unarmed Wilson while he was on a routine vehicle check at Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari on 8 January.

Booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they were produced before Kuzhithurai court and the ‘Q’ branch was given ten days custody.

As part of investigations, police arrested three persons in Bengaluru for giving SIM cards to the Abdul and Thoufeeq.

The men produced fake addresses and identity proofs to get the cards. Police arrested the buyer, seller and a person who developed a software for the two accused.

It is said they sold 200 SIM cards this way. The investigation of the case has been handed over from ‘Q’ Branch to NIA.