Guru slams ton, Gowtham scalps five in TNCA Inter Districts T20 tournament

Chennai: Erode’s Guru Raghavendran scored an unbeaten ton to help his side beat Dharmapuri in a TNCA Inter Districts T20 tournament for SS Rajan Trophy match played at Villupuram.

Batting first Guru’s 100 not out off 63 balls helped Erode score 160 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the total, Dharmapuri only managed to score 68 for the loss of nine wickets. Surya Prakash Subramaniam and Muralidharan Shanmugam were the pick of the bowlers for Erode as they took a combined tally of seven wickets between them.

In another match at Tirunelveli, M Gowtham took five wickets for 11 runs as he inflicted the damage on Sivagangai which crumbled for 98 for 9 chasing Thirunelveli’s 179.

Scores:

At Salem

Salem 178 for 1 in 20 overs (S Prashanth 36, Vijaya Kumar Panneer Selvam 71 not out, U. Sasidev 56 not out) beat Nilgiris 58 in 19 overs (S. Boopalan 4 for 3)

Thanjavur 127 for 7 in 20 overs (J. Bharani Dharan 41 not out) beat Virudhunagar 91 for 9 in 20 oves (B. Sai Gireesh 41, G. Kishoor 3 for 15, P. Sakthi 3 for 20)

At Villupuram

Ramanathapuram 107 for 8 in 20 overs (K. Mari Selvam 32, T. Deeparasu 3 for 21) lost to Villupuram 110 for 3 in 16 overs (V. Sakthivel 33, M. Sridhar Raj 32 not out)

Erode 160 for 6 in 20 overs (S. Guru Raghavendran 100 not out (63b, 15X4)) beat Dharmapuri 68 for 9 in 20 overs (Surya Prakash Subramaniam 4 for 7, Muralidharan Shanmugham 3 for 6)

At Coimbatore

Coimbatore 163 for 5 in 20 overs (N. Jagadeesan 37, S. Sujay 46) beat Kanyakumari 133 for 7 in 20 overs (S.T. Natarajan 36, W. Antony Dhas 40, S.P. Nathan 30)

Cuddalore 150 for 6 in 20 overs (T. Manoj Kumar 34, N. Baskaran 35) beat Tiruvannamalai 116 for 7 in 20 overs (N. Jayasuriya 42)

At Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli 179 for 7 in 20 overs (A.P. Ananda Kumar 35, T. Madhu Aravind 51) beat Sivagangai 98 for 9 in 20 overs (M. Gowtham 5 for 11)

Nagapattinam 143 for 6 in 20 overs (N.R. Aravindh 50, S. Siddharth 46, M. Sakthivel 4 for 23) beat Krishnagiri 119 in 18.1 overs (C. Murali 38, B. Aiyappan 4 for 25)