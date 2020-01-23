Irfan Pathan done with “Cobra”

Vikram’s Cobra is fast nearing completion. It is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Major portion of the movie was shot in Kolkata. It is jointly produced by Viacom Studios in association with Lalit Kumar under the banner 7 Screen Studio.

Cobra features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame and Mirnalini Ravi as female leads while the music will be composed by AR Rahman. Harish Kumar will be handling the cinematography of the film. The director, Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his social media and sharing a selfie announced that the portions of Irfan Pathan who would be marking his acting debut in the film has been wrapped up.