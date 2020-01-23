Periyar row: Rajinikanth gets support, threat

Chennai: Even as several political leaders and voluntary orgaisations expressed support to Rajinikanth over his remarks on a 1971 rally by Dravidar Kazhagam, a few religious heads including Mannargdui Jeeyar Chendalankara Sampath Kumarar have said that there is nothing wrong in the actor’s remarks.

The actor-politician said recently that the 1971 Salem rally held by E V Ramasamy (Periyar) featured unclothed effigies of Ram and Sita that had been garlanded with footwear. He made the remarks at an event organised by Cho Ramaswamy’s Thuglak magazine, and said the late editor had criticised the rally.

A smaller group, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, has approached the Madras High Court twice to get a police case filed against Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth, however, refused to apologise. ”I did not say anything that did not occur,” he said of his comments on Periyar.

”I only said what I heard and things that appeared in magazines. Sorry, I will not express regret or apologise.”

His remarks have won him support in social media. Also politicians and religious heads said that there was no wrong in Rajinkanth’s remark.

Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam issued a threat to Rajinikanth. They said untill and unless, he apologise for his remarks on Periyar, he will not be allowed to roam freely in Tamilnadu.