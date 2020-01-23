Raashi Khanna to act in “Aranmanai 3”?

Filmmaker Sundar C is all set to come out with third part of his horro-comedy Aranmanai. While Aranmanai had Hansika, Vinay, Andrea Jeremiah, Sundar C, Raai Laxmi and Santhanam, the second iteration had Trisha, Siddharth, Sundar C, Hansika and others.

Buzz is that for Aranmanai 3, Arya and Raashi Khanna have been roped in. Sources say that Andrea is also part of the cast. Besides directing, Sundar C is expected to play a key role. Arya has Teddy lined up for release, while Raashi Khanna has a few Telugu films in her kitty.