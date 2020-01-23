Trisha shoots for “Ponniyin Selvan”

Actress Trisha, who has several films in her kitty, is currently shooting for Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. This epic drama is produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions.

Adapted from the classic novel of the same name written by Kalki, the movie has Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lal, Jayaram, Riyaz Khan among others in the cast. Ravi Varman cranks the camera and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the editing of this movie, whose music is composed by AR Rahman.

The first schedule of Ponniyin Selvan was shot in thick forests of Thailand. She in her social media post shared pictures of Ponniyin Selvan novels.