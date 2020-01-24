Cases against Rajinikanth withdrawn by Periyar outfit

Chennai: Three days after filing cases against actor Rajinikanth alleging that his remarks at Thuglak event were aimed a tarnishing the reputation of E V Ramasamy, the Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam today chose to withdraw them. Sources say that the High Court refused to entertain the petitions following which the cases were withdrawn.

The actor-politician had said that the 1971 Salem rally held by EVR featured unclothed effigies of Ram and Sita that had been garlanded with footwear.

He made the remarks at an event organised by Cho Ramaswamy’s Thuglak magazine, and said the late editor had criticised the rally.

Periyar Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam sought an apology from Rajinikanth, who, however, refused to do so. ”I did not say anything that did not occur,” he said.

”I only said what I heard and things that appeared in magazines. Sorry, I will not express regret or apologise,” the actor said.