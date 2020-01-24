Dhanush plans big

Actor Dhanush’s Pongal Pattas, in which he featured in a dual role, has managed a good show at the box office.. He has also completed the shooting for his next with Karthik Subbaraj. A major portio of the movie was shot in London. After that, it was announced that the actor will collaborate with Sun Pictures for his next – D44.

Sources say that Dhanush will once again collaborate with director Mithran Jawahar for this project whose story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Dhanush himself.

Mithran Jawahar had earlier worked with Dhanush in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran, and Kutty. Already Dhanush had taken up the role of writing the story and dialogues for VIP – 2 and story for Pa Pandi.