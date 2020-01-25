Apollo Hospitals launches spine care centre

Chennai: The concept of treating spinal deformity is set to become a game changer with the launch of Apollo Institute of Spine Surgery, the most advanced spine surgery centre in Chennai.

State Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar launched the centre in the presence of Apollo Hospitals Group chairman, Dr Pratap C Reddy and vice chairperson Preetha Reddy here Friday.

The launching ceremony saw the induction of the advanced “Exelsius GPS Spine Surgery Robot” which can perform with better precision and minimise implant inaccuracies, revision surgeries, radiation exposure, thereby reducing the patients length of stay in hospital and help in faster recovery. “Government hospitals are expected to follow the same by implementing this technology, thus making it available to common man,” said Vijayabaskar.

“Apollo Hospitals Group has a unique track record of pioneering complex spine surgery procedures in South Asia. The Apollo Spine Unit is equipped with the most advanced 3rd generation spine robot to perform extremely complex and challenging spine surgeries with extreme safety and precision,” said Pratap C Reddy.

“Patients who have been affected with neck or spine conditions will immensely benefit from this advanced technology,” said Apollo Institute of Spine Surgery chief spine surgeon, Dr Sajan Hegde.

The event included a live surgical demonstration of spinal disorder and was precided by renowned spine surgeons Dr Per Trobisch & Dr Peter Douglas Klassen – Germany and Dr John Choi – Australia.