Cut in power supply

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city Monday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work. According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Tharamani: Ponniyamman Koil Street Market, New Street, Ganapathi Avenue, Kandhan Garden, Kottur, Thulukkatha Amman Koil Street, Erikkaraisalai 1st Main Road, Mannappa Street, Yadhava Street, Kottur Garden 1st and 4th Main Road, NTTI Quarters and Arignar Anna Street.

Durainallur: Arani, Elavambedu, Sompattu, Puduvoyal, Panjetty, Peruvallur, Kavarapettai, Chinnambedu and Durainallur.

Medur: Medur, Pulicot, Avoorivakkam, Kollur, Arasur and Annamalaicherry.

Devambedu: Devambedu, Agaram, Kallore, Poongulam, Rakkampalayam and Seganiyum.

Velacheri Central: Ramaniyam Flat.

Velacheri East: Old Taramani, Mahathma Gandhi Nagar, Anbazhagan Nagar, Tiruvallur Salai, Natarajan Nagar, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi Street, Gandhi Salai, Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Vallalar Street and Seva Nagar.

Adyar: 1st Avenue – Sasthiri Nagar, 1st Main Road – Sasthiri Nagar, 2nd Lane – Sasthiri Nagar, 3rd Street, Parameshwari Nagar, Jeevarathnam Nagar, Main Road, L B Road, 1st cross Street Sasthiri Nagar.