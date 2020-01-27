Flight with Rajini on board develops technical snag

Chennai: The flight in which actor Rajinikanth was travelling to Mysuru developed technical snag ahead of its departure from Chennai airport this morning.

Reports say that Rajinikanth took the flight today to go to Mysuru where the shooting for his next film is on. Following technical snag, all the passengers in the flight were asked to get down. After an hour’s delay, they left Chennai in another aircraft.

Rajinikanth had completed the first leg of shoot for the movie in Hyderabad last month. The second schedule is happening in Mysuru. He joined the sets in the afternoon and shot for his portions, sources said. Directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva, it is touted to be a family entertainer.