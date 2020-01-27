TNPSC scam: 3 more suspects grilled

Chennai: The CB-CID today conducted an inquiry with three more persons in connection with the scam in Group 4 examination conducted by the Tamilnadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) last year.

Police said they are yet to arrest Jayakumar, the main accused in the case, who allegedly tampered with the answer sheets of candidates.

The police have identified eight more suspects in the case, including T Venkatramanan (38) of Avadi who allegedly worked as a middleman and helped candidates to clear exams, M Thiruvelmurugan (31) of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, R Rajasekar (26) of Panruti in Cuddalore district, M Khalesha (29) of Avadi, Thiruramar, Nithish Kumar and Thirukumaran.

In a major development yesterday, the CB-CID arrested H Omkanthan, a Record Clerk of the TNPSC, for allegedly taking bribe and helping Jayakumar with the crime.

Police found that the ‘altering’ of answer sheet took place on 1 and 2 September with the help of Omkanthan who stopped the van carrying the answer sheets during its transportation to the to TNPSC office in Chennai .

Jayakumar approached Omkanthan and offered him a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to let him manipulate the answer sheets of 99 candidates of two centres before handing them over to TNPSC. He had received Rs 2 lakh as an advance, it is said.