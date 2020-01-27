Two suspects arrested for attempt to hurl bomb at Gurumurthy house

Chennai: Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly attempting to hurl bombs at the residence of Tamil magazine Thughlak editor S Gurumurthy in Mylapore area in the city. Police effected the arrest based on the CCTV footages

collected from the area.

The arrested were said to be pro-Periyar outfit members and they were being interrogated. Police said a group of unidentified persons arrived in motorcycles to Gurumurthy’s residence in Mylapore.

Two of them alighted from the two-wheeler and ran towards the gate of his house with a yellow cloth bag on hand.

However, police personnel on security duty alerted by barking dogs in the house foiled their attempt.

After the guards started chased them, the duo fled the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Mylapore visited the spot.

Later, Gurumuthy tweeted “my thanks for all those concerned at my safety because of the incident at my home at 3.30 am in the morning.”

“The police is investigating the matter. I am used to security issues since at least 1986…Kanchi Mahaswami will take care”, he added. “Informed police had arrested two from a Tamil Extremist group. I must thank and congratulate the TN for swift

action. Within 2 Hrs DC, JC and CoP came home to assure me of action which they have done,” he said, in another

tweet.

“Lessons for the attackers. One, They must know I have been facing threats for 30 years. This is not new to me. Two, they need better training and more courage,” Gurumurthy said.