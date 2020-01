Nirbhaya: SC to pronounce verdict on convict Mukesh’s plea tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today reserved verdict on a plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that it will pronounce the verdict on Wednesday on convict Mukesh Kumar Singh’s plea.┬áPresident Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on 17 January. The four death row convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on 1 February.