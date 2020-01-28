Pedestrian Plaza’s seating arrangements at T Nagar come in for praise

Chennai: Among various features at the Pedestrian Plaza, T Nagar, the colourful seating benches designed in various shapes, have come in for praise from all quarters.

Tall and avenue trees that cover the entire area, too, provide for a cool and relaxing shopping experience for visitors. ”The authorities have done good work here,” commented Lourdusamy, who was seen with his family.

The benches at the plaza are of different shapes, including square, rectangle, and are of varied colours. These also help visitors to view the cultural programmes that are performed live, or others on the mega-sized television sets, provided here.

Another shopper Rajan, said, ”The seating arrangements have been done in such a way, that people don’t misuse these for sleeping.”