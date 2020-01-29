Manali Petrochemicals switches to recycled wastewater

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL), a chemical manufacturing company and part of AM International, Singapore announced switching to 100 per cent recycled water in its manufacturing plants.

With the completion of the water supply infrastructure upgradation at its plant recently, MPL will deploy only treated tertiary sewage water across its manufacturing value-chain, said a press release. The initiative is a part of the group’s triple-bottom-line strategy, which aims to conserve resources for a sustainable future.

Commending the team for its efforts, chairman, MPL and Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore, Ashwin Muthiah said, ‘At AM International, alternate energy and recyclable resources are strategic to our contribution towards a sustainable planet. The water supply infrastructure overhaul at the MPL plant is an example of our commitment to green manufacturing. The move contributes to the optimal utilisation of resources and more importantly, enables the conservation of freshwater for basic human needs.’