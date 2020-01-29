Palaniswami inaugurates slew of projects

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today inaugurated the 2.65 km long multiway transfer road connecting Vandalur and Mannivakkam via video conference from the Secretariat.

A press release said the road was constructed at a cost of Rs 91.80 crore. ”This road connects the Outer Ring Road and also acts as a railway bridge with one entry and two exits,” the release added.

He also inaugurated bridges across Tamilnadu constructed at a cost of Rs 211.66 crore. The release added that Palaniswami also gave keys to six road cleaning vehicles, one pot holes repairing vehicle and one sucker machine that will be used in the Greater Chennai Corporation road limit. These vehicles were purchased at a cost of Rs six crore.

Palaniswami also flagged off 240 new buses. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers and senior officials were present.