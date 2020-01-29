SK resumes shoot for sci-fi film

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in PS Mithran’s Hero, has resumed the shoot for his long-pending sci-fi film with director Ravi Kumar of Indru Naetru Naalai fame. It was put on hold for a long gap.

This much-awaited movie has AR Rahman as the music director and actress Rakul Preet Singh paired opposite to Sivakarthikeyan.

Surprisingly, the producers of this upcoming project have given an sudden update that the last schedules of the project have kick-started now and that the title of the film will be announced soon.