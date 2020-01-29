What’s the latest on “Ponniyin Selvan”?

Close on the heels of completing the first schedule of his dream project Ponniyin Selvan in Thailand, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is planning to resume the shoot in Chennai, where huge sets have been erected.

The shoot will resume in third week of February. The unit will have Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha taking part in the shoot. After wrapping up the Chennai schedule, the team will shift to Hyderabad where Thotta Tharani is working on a huge set of a Chola palace.

Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The technical crew comprises of composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad.