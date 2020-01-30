Ravikumar’s advice to filmmakers

“Register your stories first. There is Writers Union to help us out”, said veteran filmmaker K S Ravikumar.

Much recently the Madurai Bench of the High Court dismissed a petition by director Ravirathnam that the story of Lingaa, directed by Ravikumar, has been copied from his work Mullaivanam 999. However after years of hearing the court dismissed his plea.

An elated Ravikumar, said, “Justice has won. We did not yield to any pressure and fought the case. To all aspiring filmmakers. I would advice to register their stories first and also take the help of Writers Union.”

Ravikumar, who gave few hits with Rajinikanth including Muthu and Padayappa said, “Lingaa managed to do well at the box office. The audience response was amazing”. Lingaa, produced by Rockline Venkatesh, featured Sonakshi Sinha as heroine. Anushka, Santhanam, Radharavi, Jagapathy Babu were also in the cast. Music was by A R Rahman.