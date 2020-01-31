All for victory

India created a new record by winning their first ever T20 series in New Zealand when they defeated hosts via Super Over to make it 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series in Hamilton on Wednesday.

With just a few months left for the T20 world cup, this victory should be a confidence booster for Kohli and boys. A series victory in foreign soil needs greater appreciation.

With no Dhoni in the side and very little contribution from Kohli, the team has managed a series win. Rahul doubling up as batsman and wicket keeper has given Kohli the freedom to try field an extra batsman.

Given unlimited opportunities, Risabh Pant has failed to prove his worth. Three cheers to Indian bowlers especially Shami who irrespective of the conditions is dominating with the ball. Rohit is at his best and so is young Shreyas Iyer. The fact is several places in the team are already filled for T20 World Cup. And with IPL around, one has to wait and watch. Even Dhoni will be seen in action leading CSK. There would be the likes of Raina and Rayudu taking the field in IPL. Beginning 29 March, IPL will kick off.

The premier T20 tourney has sharpened the skills of many players. The likes of Bumrah, Shivam Dubey and Washington Sundar excelled in the tourney to merit a place in the team. No doubt, IPL is a game changer. One has to see who comes on top this year. Big players from across the world will be in action.