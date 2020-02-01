Urban forest at Kotturpuram

Chennai, Feb 1: At a time when the world is looking for ways to tackle the climate crisis, Adyar has taken a step in the right direction. For the uninitiated, an urban forest is being developed at Kotturpuram. The blue board here read, ‘Dense forest- Miyawaki method using solid waste’.

This is a first of its kind initiative, which would be replicated in other areas, if everything worked out well. A visit here, showed how staffers, water the tree saplings, under the scorching sun, even as a civic body official assures, In a few months time, this will grow dense.

According to sources, around 23,000 square feet land, which was lying unused and filled with garbage near Kotturpuram Railway Station, is being used for this purpose. Nearly 2,200 trees have been planted till date.

‘Plantain, punga mara, teak, sapota and amla are among the varieties set up and maintained by the Parks department. The place is watered at 7.30 am and 5.30 pm everyday. Apart from manure, straw is strewn on the entire plot, so that water is held’, sources said.

Earlier, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had planted a sapling to kickstart the project, that began after removing close to 1,000 tonnes of waste.