Suresh Raina inaugurates cricket academy in Sriperumbudur

Chennai: India and Chennai Super Kings cricket player Suresh Raina inaugurated a cricket academy at Kings Engineering College, Sriperumbudhur, when he was at the city recently.

According to a release, the cricket academy was initiated by the college to develop the skills of the student in the sport and cricketers Suresh Raina along with former CSK player Shadab Jakati opened the new academy.

The release added that Raina also inaugurated the science expo at the college where projects done by the students of all departments of the college were displayed. Many school students also saw the expo and competitions were organised to them. Raina then felicitated the toppers of the college as well as the winners of several competitions during the event.

CEO Gud Company Pvt Ltd, Kishore Kumar, CEO Zenardy Pvt Ltd, Venkatesh Gurunathan, Film director Victor Jayaraj and Charles Godwin from Zoho, Mr World and Mr India champion, Jayaprakash were also present during the event among others.