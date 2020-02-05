Fire at godown, mechanic shop

Chennai: Fire broke out at two places in the city early morning today. According to the police, the fire broke out at a godown near Parthasarathy Temple, Venkatarangam Pillai Street, Triplicane.

The fire began spreading at 4.45 am and vehicles from 11 Fire and Rescue Service stations including Triplicane, Mylapore and Saidapet rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 7 am.

The godown had temple items kept in cardboard boxes and they were gutted in the fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be found.

In another incident, fire broke out at a mechanic shop at Royapettah at 3.30 am. The shop belonged to one Jeeva (58). Four vehicles from Triplicane, Mylapore, Egmore and Teynampet put out the fire in an hour. Anna Salai police have registered a case.