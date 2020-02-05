IT raids at AGS Cinemas, Vijay picked up for questioning

Chennai: The Income-Tax GST wing officials today conducted raids at the residences and business premises of popular film screens AGS Cinemas following complaints of tax evasion after their recent release Bigil. They also picked up Vijay (who played the lead in the movie) who was shooting in Neyveli for Master over tax evasion issue.

IT department sources said the raids were being held at 20 locations, including at the residence of AGS Entertainment. Founder Kalpathi S Aghoram, his office premises and at the screens owned by him in the city and on the outskirts.

Kalpathi Aghoram, who is also the Promoter of Kalpathi Group, AGS Entertainment and AGS Cinemas, had served as Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) during 2016-2017.

Following complaints of tax evasion, several teams of IT officials conducted searches at the residential and business premises since this morning and the raids were continuing.

As a follow up to the raids, a special team of IT officials descended on the shoots of Vijay starrer film “Master” at Neyveli and issued summon to the actor and later took him for questioning. The film shoot was stopped in view of this development.