Kumarakottam Balamurugan shrine at Anna Nagar is a parihara sthala for all kinds of dosham

Chennai: Kumarakottam Bala Murugan temple located at Thendral Colony, Anna Nagar is a parihara sthala for many kinds of dosham.A prominent temple in the locality, it was built only 30 years ago. However, people in the area say that the deity is being worshipped by them for many years as initially, only the main idol was present under a thatched roof.

Speaking about the temple, Ayyappan Sivam, the priest says, “The deity is being worshipped for many years. But we don’t know exactly when and how this came into existence. As per historical records the temple was built only In 1989.”

In the main sanctum, the presiding deity Bala Murugan is present in the standing posture facing east. On the left side, Rajaganapathy is present in a separate sanctum. Towards the right of the main sanctum, there is a separate sanctum for Lord Lakshmi Narayanan where both the deities are placed next to each other in the same sanctum. Opposite to it is a small idol of Garudazhvar. Between Murugan and Perumal sanctums, idols of Sri Ayyappan, Sri Viswanathar in linga form and Sri Visalatchi are placed next to each other.

At the rear side of the temple on the extreme right corner, Naga Darbar is present with all types of Nagar idols placed in front of Amman idol. Sri Bhairavi Ambika Sametha Kubera Bhairavar is present next to it. Adjacent to it, Sri Panchamuga Anjaneyar is present and in the same sanctum, Bhaktha Anjaneyar idol is also kept facing West. Next to it Lakshmi Hayagreevar and Sri Danvantri are also placed separately. Dambathi Sametha Navagraham can also be seen near it. Yoga Narasimhar and Sudarsanar are also present. There is also an idol of Shiri Saibaba placed at the centre of the temple.

“The temple’s first kumbhabhishekam was performed in 1989 and the second one in 2007. The next one is already due now and we are. planning to do it within next year. Before that we are trying to rebuild a portion of the temple using basalt,” says the priest.

Speaking about the specialities of the temple, Ayyappan says, “If couples facing fertility issues worship the Balamurugan here regularly, soon their wish for a child will come true. Worshipping the deity can also solve speech delays in a child. This is also a parihara sthala for Sevvai dosham, Naga dosham and Kaala Sarpa dosham. Also Navagraham here is present along with their consorts so worshipping them is believed to solve problems related to marriage.”

“On Vinayaga Chathurthi, Ganapathy Homam will be done early in the morning with special abhishekam for the deity and the uthsava moorthi will also be taken on a procession. One of the important festivals in the temple is Kanda Shasti which comes just after Deepavali. It happens for eight days with Laksharchanai every day. Soorasamharam and Murugan Thirukalyanam will also be performed in a grand manner during this festival. During Shasti every month, special abhishekams and sandanakappu decoration will be done to the deity. During Panguni Uthram devotees would take paal kudam,” he says while speaking about the special poojas.

He further adds, “During Sivarathri, six kaala pooja will be done. For Saibaba every Thursday bhajans will be rendered. For Bhairavar during Ashtami special abhishekams will be done. Every Pournami Sathyanarayana Poojai will also be performed. Before exams, special Hayagreeva Homam will be conducted for students. The temple is currently under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment. The temple is open everyday from 6.30 am to 10.30 am and from 5 pm to 8.30 pm

For more details, contact Ayyappan Sivam at 99436 27927.