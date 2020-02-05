Man held for cheating at Iyyappanthangal

Chennai: A man has been arrested by the police for cheating a family of Rs 36 lakh promising them a seat at Pondicherry Medical College.

According to the police, Janakiraman (27) of Cuddalore took Rs 36 lakh from a family in Tenkasi on assurance that he would get a medical seat for their son Arjun.

The money was taken by Janakiraman last year and he subsequently absconded. Recently, Arjun’s relatives said Janaikaram was living in an apartment in Iyyappanthangal. The family came, confirmed it and informed the police. He was arrested yesterday. Police said, Janakiraman has cases against him at Cuddlaore Superintendent of Police Office.