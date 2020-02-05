Rajini made it happen, Filmmaker Rana speaks about Naan Sirithal

”Rajinikanth appreciated my short film Kekka Bekka. It was his encouraging words that motivated me to make it as a feature film.”, said filmmaker Rana. Naan Sirithal starring Hop Hop Aadhi, Iswarya Menon, K S Ravikumar and Ravi Mariya is bankrolled by Sundar C. Besides playing the lead role, Aadhihas also scored music for the film.

Speaking at pre-release event of the movie, Rana, ”I worked as assistant for Shankar during the making of Enthiran 2. Rajinikanth happened to watch my short film Kekka Bekka and was mightily pleased with the content. That emboldened me to do it as a movie. I thank Shankar from whom I learnt a lot.”

He adds, ”A lot of people are stressed in our country. The movie is an attempt to tell people to set aside all worries and laugh in difficult times. Naan Sirithal is releasing for Valentine’s Day. It would be light-hearted fare”.

On his part, Sundar C, said, ”Aadhi is like my brother. Naan Sirithal will bring out the actor in him”.

”I play a youngster called Gandhi in the movie. He sufferes from a neural disorder in the movie. He will be laughing in difficult situations. It was a real challenge for me to do it. The movie has a strong message towards the climax. I throughly enjoyed being part of Naan Sirithal. This is my third venture with Sundar C. All credits to him for beinging the best out of me”.

Iswarya Menon expressed her joy at playing the female lead in this engaging entertainer.

Actress- producer Khusbhu Sundar, filmmaker K S Ravikumar also spoke on the occasion.