Vani Bhojan in Atharvaa’s next

Actress Vani Bhojan, who will be seen in Ashok Selvan’s Oh My Kadavule is in talks for Atharvaa Murali’s next as the female lead. She is yet to sign the dotted lines.

However, an official announcement will be made soon by the makers.

Vani auditioned for her role and also had a photoshoot session in Hyderabad. This will be the production house’s maiden venture in Tamil.

The film will be directed by a debutant. It will be completely shot overseas. Vani also has a web series that will be produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stonebench Films and Venkat Prabhu’s Lock Up.