Actor Vijay under Income-Tax scanner for second consecutive day

Chennai: Tough times continued for actor Vijay, for the sleuths of Income-Tax (I-T) department conducted raids at his properties for the second consecutive day today, besides questioning him about his financial dealings.

It all started with a search at AGS Group, which bankrolled the actor’s last venture Bigil, on Wednesday. Simultaneously, raids were conducted at the places of noted film financier Anbu Chezhiyan, popularly known as Madurai Anbu in cinema circles.

Then the officials went to NLC in Neyveli, where Vijay was shooting for his next movie Master. From there, they brought him to Chennai and continued raids besides questioning him.

AGS Group including AGS cinemas and AGS Entertainment continues to be under scanner of the I-T department. Yesterday they conducted searches at 20 locations belonging to AGS. Meanwhile, there are reports that Rs 64 crore was seized from Anbu Chezhiyan.

Even as I-T officials maintained that the raids were in connection with Income Tax related queries of Bigil, the residences and offices of relatives and associates of Vijay and Anbu Chezhiyan continued to be under the survey of the department.

According to I-T sources, this morning, raids took place at a property owned by Vijay at Panayur. Since yesterday, a team of I-T sleuths have been conducting raids at his Saligramam house and at his office in Vadapalani.

”It will go on till today evening,” a source said. The team wrapped up the survey at Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. Four more I-T officials have joined in the operation from Delhi, it is said.

Police security was stepped up at all the locations where the raids took place. Searches also took place at the T Nagar residence of Anbu Chezhiyan. The office and residence of one of his relatives in Velacheri and Adyar were searched.

On Wednesday, I-T officials arrived on the sets of Master to question him. The actor was shooting for the movie along with his co-star Vijay Sethupathi. The actor was initially questioned in his caravan for an hour. Following this, Vijay was reportedly requested by the I-T officials to head to Chennai for further inquiries.

Sources brushed aside political motives behind the raid and said they wanted to inquire the evidence of Vijay’s past financial transactions and profits, including salary for the movie Bigil.