Jiiva talks about cinema, cricket & more

Chennai: ”Seeru has a strong message. It speaks about the need to educate and empower women”, says actor Jiiva.

Seeru, directed by Rathina Siva, stars Jiiva in the lead. Bankrolled by Vels International, the movie also features Varun, Navdeep, Riya Suman and Gayathri Krishnan. The movie will hit the screens 7 February.

Speaking to News Today, Jiiva says, ”I play a fun-loving youngster who is compelled to take on a MLA. It leads to trouble. It is commercial entertainer with a strong message”. Besides Seeru, Jiiva has 83 in which he plays the role of veteran cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Kalathil Sandhippom and Gypsy lined up for release.

Excerpts from his interview

Q: Tell us about Seeru?

A: It will a commercial cocktail. Rathina Siva has done a wonderful job. There is brother-sister bonding and friendship dealt in an engrossing manner in the film. D Imman has given wonderful music. On the whole, Seeru will be an entertainer.

Q: How was it to be part of 83, a bio-pic on veteran cricketer Kapil Dev?

A: It is big honour for me to be part of 83. I play the role of former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth in it. It is in Hindi but I managed somehow. It was shot in sync sound, which was yet another big experience. Though I am not a professional cricketer, I play gully cricket and CCL and have ball sense. I accepted the movie for my love for cricket and love for Kapil Dev and Srikkanth. It was a great experience for me to have played in Lord’s.

Q: What are your forthcoming films?

A: I am shooting for Kalathil Sandhippom. It is a commercial entertainer. It will satisfy all sections of audience. Then there is Gypsy. It would be a movie to reckon with in my career. It even speaks about the Citizenship issues, which is a hot topic today. I travelled to various places in India for Gypsy and met lots of people. I learnt a lot.

Q: Are you keen to do commercial films?

A: I take up films that offer me a scope to perform. I don’t want to people to typecast. There is a need to explore variety of roles. Earlier I used to experiment in every film of mine. But today, I want to balance everything. I can’t do the role of a student, who runs around trees and romancing heroines.