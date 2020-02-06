Michael, Harish and Akshay hit fifties in Under-14 cricket tourney

Chennai: Michael Antony representing Nellai Nadar scored an vital 65 to help his team defeat DAV Gopalapuram in the Young Talents FYNSEA Logistics U-14 Inter school Cricket tournament held here, yesterday.

Batting first, riding on Michael’s half-century Nellai Nadar scored 208 for the loss of five wickets in 30 overs. Chasong the total, DAV Gopalapuram managed just 115 for the loss of seven wickets.

In another match, Ramachandra Public School’s B Harish scored an unbeaten fifty to guide his team to a nine-wicket victory against DAV Gopalapuram. However, in another game, Akshay’s unbeaten fifty helped Ramakrishna register a comprehensive eight wicket win against AVM Rajeshwari.

Brief Scores

Dav Gopalapuram 93 all out in 27.2 Overs (A K Nithin 2 for 13, Rithik 2 for 11) lost to Ramachandra Public 96 for1 in 13.1 Overs (B Harish 50 n.o)

Player of match – B. Harish

Nellai Nadar 208 for 5 in 30 Overs (Micheal Antony 65, Saran 27, Deepan 34, Jai Surya 25, Karnan Roopesh 3 for 41) beat DAV Gopalapuram 115 for 7 in 30 Overs (Prabanjan 31, Aariyaa 32, Jishnu 2 for 29)

Player of match – Micheal Antony

Avm Rajeshwari 142 in 30 Overs (Arjun 38, Pranav 29, Saatvik 3 for 31, Tejas Sriram 2 for 12, AK Nithin 2 for 9) lost to Ramachandra public 143 for 2 in 20.3 Overs (Akshay 54 n.o, Rithvik 44 n.o)

Player of match – Saatvik