TNPSC scam: Accused in police custody

Chennai: The Crime Branch CID has arrested one more government staff in connection with the Tamilnadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) scam. Police arrested Karthi, who works as an Assistant in the Commercial Tax department. He allegedly paid Rs 7 lakhs to land on the job.

Sources said that H Omkanthan, a Record Clerk of the TNPSC and one of the main accused of the TNPSC scam, has been taken into police custody for four days. His house at Washermenpet was raided by the CB-CID. His laptop and pen drives were seized by the police.

Today, the CB-CID will be taking him to Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram and Sivagangai for further inquiry, sources said. Yesterday, the third policeman involved in the scam was arrested. Bhoopathi of Sivagangai, a police Constable was accused of acting as an agent in the exam scam, collecting money from candidates and handing it to main accused Jayakumar. He is currently in the city for a police inquiry.

Police also arrested four more persons involved in the Group IIA and group IV exam scam. Incidentally, all of them were government employees.

Police teams are searching for the main accused Jayakumar in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In the Group IV scam, the candidates used a special ink, which disappears after a few hours. Jayakumar then re-shaded it to the right answers.

He allegedly got access to the answer scripts through Omkanthan. Following this, TNPSC banned 99 candidates for life from the Group IV exam.