Cops too have soft corner

While the conduct of police personnel towards transpersons has always been a matter of debate, the members of Choolaimedu station, have proved otherwise.

According to those at Thozhi, an NGO, working for the welfare of the third gender, the police personnel attached to the said station, have gone out of their way in helping two aged members of the community.”They have been of huge help to Namasivayapuram residents Sasi and Kokila, who are old and suffering from age-related ailments. The police donated, to the two, groceries worth Rs 6,000 two times in the past three months, which is a timely gesture.” they said.

Speaking on this, a police person at Choolaimedu, said, ‘The staff here have been closely working with the transgender community at Namasivayapuram, to rehabilitate and help them find work and lead a dignified life’.

He also added that they conduct monthly meetings with NGOs and during one such session, they learnt that Sasi and Kokila need help.

‘Based on this, Sub Inspectors Jhansirani and Balaguru collected money from their colleagues and bought them rice, groceries and vegetables’, he stated.