I-T raids continue at film financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s house

Chennai: Income-Tax (I-T) sleuths continued raids for the third consecutive day at the house and office premises of film financier Anbu Chezhiyan this morning.

According to sources, searches took place at T Nagar and also at his properties in Madurai. In the past two days, Rs 77 crore was reportedly seized from Anbu Chezhiyan. One of his associates Saravanan from Madurai is also under I-T scanner. Sources say the raids are expected to conclude today.

Yesterday, the raids at actor Vijay’s properties were wrapped up. Following this, he resumed shoot of his next venture Master from today. The I-T officials maintained that the raids were in connection with the profits earned from the movie Bigil. The film was bankrolled by AGS group. AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment too came under scanner of the I-T department.

On Wednesday, the I-T officials went to NLC in Neyveli, where Vijay was shooting for Master. From there, they brought him to Chennai and continued raids besides questioning him. According to sources, raids took place at a property owned by Vijay at Panaiyur. A team of I-T sleuths searched his Saligramam house, Neelankarai house and his office in Vadapalani.