Karthik Kumar turns filmmaker

Yoodlee Films is ready with their next untitled Tamil film, directed by popular stand up comedian Karthik Kumar. A comedy caper, plans are on to release the movie this summer. The movie has Bhagyaraj, Chinni Jayanth, Ambika, Manobala, Pandayarajan, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Amjad, Amruta Srinivasan and Jaya Chandra in the lead.

The movie explores the relationship between a grandson and his grandfather, and the extent the latter will go to form a connect with the former. It talks about discovering a superhero within each of us, through the unlikeliest of circumstances, and forming bonds along the way.

Karthik Kumar says, ”It’s hard for me to believe that we are already on the last leg of the shoot of this film.. It has been an incredibe journey for me, a privileged one where I got a chance to direct some of the most astounding talent of Tamil cinema in my very first help. I hope audiences will enjoy what we have to offer”.

Siddharth Anand Kumar VP Films & Television at Saregama, ”The new Tamil film from Yoodlee will be true entertainer. What a powerhouse of talent we have assembled under the expert directorial vision of Karthik. It’s a story for all ages, and touches on relevant themes of our society. It’s an emotional journey for all of us as we shoot this final schedule in Chennai, we are looking forward to its release now”.

This is Yoodlee Films’ next Tamil film after critically-acclaimed film KD alias Karuppu Durai, directed by Madhumita Sundararaman.