Palaniswami to kickstart work on livestock institute in Salem

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be laying the foundation stone for the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences (AIIRLIVAS) at Thalaivasal Koot Road, Salem on 9 February.

This is said to be the biggest livestock research institute in south Asia and will have modern facilities. Sources said there are 10 major complexes proposed under AIIRLIVAS.

The Livestock farm complex will comprise indigenous cattle unit, sheep and goat unit, piggery unit, native dogs unit, animal quarantine and isolation facilities, farm veterinary hospital, clinical lab and poultry unit, sources added.

Palaniswami will also be inaugurating the Mega Agri Festival, exhibition and seminar organised by the State Agriculture and Dairy Development Departments.