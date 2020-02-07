Rejuvenation camp for jumbos at zoo

Arignar Anna Zoological Park inaugurated the elephant rejuvenation camp for the year 2019-20 on Thursday. According to an official order, the camp will be for 48 days till 24 March. The zoo houses two elephants named Rohini and Pragathi.

During the camp, the elephants will be provided with enriched nutritious feed rich in proteins and minerals with supplement of micro nutrients apart from the regular feed. In addition to it elephants will be fed with its favorite delicacies like sugar cane, banana, coconut, Ficus leaves etc. under the supervision of veterinary care.

The special rejuvenation camp for elephants was inaugurated by Assistant Director K Sekar. All zoo officials, staff and visitors were present on the occasion.

Visitors to the zoo can witness the special elephant rejuvenation camp from 4 pm to 5 pm at the elephant feed point during the camp days, the release said.