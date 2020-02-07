Review: Seeru – Packs a punch

Seeru is an action thriller, written and directed by Rathina Shiva. The film stars Jiiva, Varun, Riya Suman in her Tamil debut in the lead roles with Sathish in a supportive role. The film is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under his production studio Vels Film International.

Seeru is about a local TV personality, Manimaran portrayed by Jiiva and his friend Gopi (Sathish), who run a channel of his own in a small town. Thanks to their coverage regarding various issues across the town, Manimaran and Gopi are lauded and loved by every town folk.

However, they breed enmity with a local MLA who owns several properties and businesses. The MLA is furious when the hero does a coverage regarding nuisance created by his alcohol shop. With advice from his accomplices, the MLA decides to hire a hit man, Maali, portrayed by Varun to finish Manimaran and his channel for good.

Varun takes an instant disliking for Manimaran and after a brief phone exchange, displaying anger and annoyance, the later warns Manimaran that he will come and attack his town. What follows next his how these characters face one another and how the tables turn henceforth. Just like the usual commerical films of Jiiva, Seeru also offers bland entertainment that is bound to please his fans or those who expect an action flick that defies logic.

The romance between Jiiva and Riya Suman lacks emotion. Most of their sequence comes with a musical number. With music composed by D Imman, the songs may appeal to his fans. What may please the audience is the over hyped and highly choreographed fight sequence. The chemistry between Manimaran and Varun feels far fetched.