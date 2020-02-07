Saravanan, Yatish shine in Under-13 cricket tournament

Chennai: Saravanan scalped a five-wicket haul to help Kedar Ramapuram beat Bilvij C. A by eight wickets in the the Young Talents Grand Sports trophy Under – 13 cricket Tournament held at Kcm Sports foundation, here recently.

Saravanan took five wickets for just 10 runs as Bilvij CA was all out for 42. Kedar Ramapuram chased the low score in 11.4 overs with eight wickets to spare. In another game, P Yatish took four wickets conceding just three runs to help his side beat Cricket Drome by seven Wickets

Brief Scores –

Cricket Drome 91 all out in 24.1 Overs (Bhargav Balaji – 37, P Yatish four for 3, Vikram Darshan two for 2) Lost to Winnage Reddys 96 For 3 in 18.4 Overs (Mohammed Affan 3, Aneesh 2 for 12)

Player of the match – P. Yatish

Bilvij C. A 42 in 13.1(Saravanan 5 for 10, Naveen 4 for 12) lost to Kedar Ramapuram 43 for 2 in 11.4 Overs

Player of the match – Saravanan

VMCA 150 for 7 in 25 Overs (Nallin Srivatsan 47, P Yatish 2 for 25, Varun 2 for 26) lost to Winnage Reddys 151 for 4 in 24 Overs (Sanjay 63, Sailesh Dev 2 for 17)

Player of the match – Sanjay