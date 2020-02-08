Income-Tax raids conclude at Anbu Chezhian’s places

Chennai: Income-Tax (I-T) sleuths wrapped up raids at the house and office premises of film financier Anbu Chezhiyan this morning. According to sources, Rs 77 crore and two bags containing documents were seized from his premises.

Over a span of three days, the I-T teams searched his house at T Nagar and also at his properties in Madurai. One of his associates Saravanan from Madurai too came under I-T scanner. On Thursday, the I-T team concluded the searches and inquiry on actor Vijay. Following this, he resumed shoot of his next venture Master.

The I-T officials maintained that the raids were in connection with the profits earned from the movie Bigil. The film was bankrolled by AGS group. AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment too came under scanner of the I-T department.

On 5 February, the I-T officials went to NLC in Neyveli, where Vijay was shooting for Master. From there, they brought him to Chennai and continued raids besides questioning him. Raids took place at his property in Panaiyur, his houses at Saligramam, Neelankarai and at his office in Vadapalani.