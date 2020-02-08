Release political leaders in Kashmir: Stalin to Modi

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the political leaders who are detained in Kashmir under the Public Safety Act. In a statement, he said the DMK strongly condemns the detention of former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehabooba Mufti.

”The move to arrest the leaders has questioned the democracy in the country. This is against the freedom of an individual and also violates the basic human rights. It is not right to impose such charges against the political leaders which will cause a strain in the relationship between the Centre and State,” Stalin said.

He further said by making such moves the BJP wants to keep Kashmir as a sensitive place. ‘The BJP government should stop finding new reasons to keep the leaders under detention,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Stalin said that more than 2 crore people have participated in the signature campaign organised by the DMK against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said that the photocopies of the signed documents will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind within five days.

Stalin further said that BJP has introduced the CAA just to divert people from the unemployment problems in the country.