“Valimai” on progress for Deepavali race

Ajith starrer Valimai, directed by H Vinoth is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring music for the project.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah and the movie is being shot at Gokulam Studios, Velappanchavadi near Chennai.

Ajith can be spotted in a clean shaved smart look, for the cop character he is playing in the film.The makers had announced that Valimai will hit the screens this Deepavali. Ajith’s last Nerkonda Paarvai was also helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Expectations are high on Valimai as Ajith retuns to play a cop after Mankatha.