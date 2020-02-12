Master update for Vijay fans

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Vijay, will see its first single Oru Kutti Katha singer out on 14 February. The movie is produced by XB Film Creators. Sources say that Vijay has lent his voice for the song Oru Kutti Kathai. After Kaththi, Vijay will be teaming up with Anirudh again after six long years. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Nassar, Sanjeev, Srinath, Nagendra Prasad and Ramya Subramaniam in the cast. The movie has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Philomin Raj.