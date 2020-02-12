Private  trains to be operated from Tambaram?

Chennai: Very soon private trains may start plying from Tambaram railway station as it is seen as one of the important terminal.

The draft documents put out in public domain show that in the indicative cluster for trains from Chennai, several trains are proposed to be run from Tambaram. The private train services from Tambaram may run up to Tirunelveli, Tiruchi and Kanyakumari.

Sources said that Tambaram is preferred over Egmore and MGR Central Railway station as it would be easy to operate south bound trains from there.

‘The line from Tambaram to Madurai is completely doubled and electrified. The doubling up to Kanyakumari also in the pipeline. One more advantage is that people residing the Tambaram-Chengalpet would be benefited by this,’ sources added.

It may be noted that Indian Railways has divided the 100 paths or railway routes wherein private players may be allowed to run trains into 10-12 clusters entailing 150 trains at an indicative investment of Rs 22,500 crore.