Puthuthaangal lake gets new life

Chennai: The completion of restoration of the Puthuthaangal lake was marked by a function here recently. The waterbody which is one of the main sources of the groundwater recharge in the neighbourhood was spread across 50 acres. However, since it was polluted, Rotary Club of Madras, the Sun Foundation and the Care Earth Trust along with the residents started the work on the restoration of the lake which has been completed successfully now. The Puduthangal lake was contaminated by the release of sewage and the dumping of trash.

P N Mohan, who was part of the lake restoration committee, said the lake was taken up for rejuvenation after a detailed survey by Care Earth Trust. He said the lake bund was improved for a length of 1,386 metre.

Apart from deweeding, the lake was desilted during which about 25,000 cubic meters of silt was removed. This has improved the water holding capacity of the lake from 2.836 million cubic feet to 3.83 million cubic feet. The waterbody is expected to benefit about 50,000 people in and around the locality.

NGT seeks report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the committee comprising of District Collectors and officials from various departments about the letting out of untreated sewage into the Sembakkam lake. The tribunal made the directive based on the petition filed by Shri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Welfare Association. The court has said that the report should be submitted 4 May.