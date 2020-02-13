Anand Rai speaks about Dhanush’s Bollywood venture

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday said that his upcoming directorial Atangi Re will portray his lead casts Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in a never-before-seen avatars. The film, marks the second collaboration between Dhanush and Aanand after Raanjhanaa (2013) that went on to win critical acclaim.

Atrangi Re has Sara is playing the female lead. The director said the subject of the movie cannot be restricted to any genre.

‘The three characters are weird in their own way and the story talks about their emotional journey,’ added Aanand.

Talking about his collaboration with Dhanush and Akshay, he said, ‘I like to collaborate with people, who can connect with the story like I do and Akshay, Dhanush and Sara are like-minded people. Every character in this film is unique in its own way,’ Rai said in a statement.

According to the makers, the film will commence shooting in March, first in Bihar and later in Madhurai. Atrangi Re has its dialogues by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma.

AR Rahman will be composing the music. The film is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions, T Series and Cape Of Good Films.