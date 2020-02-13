Crucial announcements in Tamilnadu budget tomorrow

Chennai: The last full year budget of the AIADMK government before the 2021 Assembly elections will be presented tomorrow and all eyes are on Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, also holding the finance portfolio, who will outline the government’s priorities for the next fiscal year.

What is notable is that this would be the ninth time that Panneerselvam would be presenting the budget in the Assembly as Finance Minister. Experts said that this is likely to be a populist budget, filled with many sops.

It is expected that more funds will be allocated for the conservation of water bodies including the Kudimaramathu scheme. Experts opined that funds will be allotted for the construction of Collector offices in the newly formed districts. Announcements regarding the foreign investments in the State are also expected to be made.

The Opposition MLAs and leaders are expected to raise various issues in the House including the recent TNPSC malpractices, CAA, NPR and NRC.

Recently, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a meeting during which discussions were made about the ways to handle the issues that would be raised in the Assembly by the opposition. The Cabinet meeting was attended by Panneerselvam and other Ministers during which funds needed for different departments that will be allocated during the budget session was discussed.

After the budget is tabled, Speaker P Dhanapal will call for the Business Advisory Committee meeting during which the duration of the present session will be decided.

The first Assembly session of this year was held in January and began with the Governor’s customary address. During his speech Governor Banwarilal Purohit listed out the various achievements of the State government and also made a few requests to the Central government as well. Purohit said since May 2011, 105 announcements were made in the Governor’s addresses.

”Out of this 73 have been already implemented and the balance are under implementation. Since February 2017, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has made 453 announcements under Rule 110. Of this, 114 have been fully implemented, necessary sanction orders have been issued for the 303 announcements. The schemes are under implementation and will be speedily implemented,” he said.