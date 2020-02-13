Hyderabad FC seeks to stop the rot in final home game

Hyderabad: Pride will be on the line as Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League at GMC Balayogi Athletic stadium here on Thursday.

Hyderabad FC have had a disappointing campaign so far with just six points to show for in 16 matches. The team has managed just one win this season and that came 13 matches ago. Hyderabad are in danger of registering the worst campaign in the ISL, a dubious record that is held by Chennaiyin FC who managed to win just nine points last season.

Jamshedpur FC’s plight might not be that drastic but the Men of Steel have yet again failed to reach the play-offs. Placed seventh with 17 points from 16 matches, all they have left to play for is pride.

Interim Hyderabad coach Javier Lopez will be hoping Hyderabad can display a bit of fight in what is their final home game. However, their defence will have to plug the leaks. Hyderabad have never kept a clean sheet this season and are in danger of finishing the season without one. The likes of Matthew Kilgallon and Adil Khan have toiled hard but without reward. Against a Jamshedpur attack which has Sergio Castel spearheading it, they will have their task cut out.

Jamshedpur are on a four-game winless run and have conceded 12 goals during this period. Though Hyderabad have not been scoring goals galore, the likes of Marcelinho and Bobo are capable of troubling any defence on their day. Antonio Iriondo will hope the likes of Noe Acosta and David Grande offer support to Castel while Aitor Monroy marshals the midfield.

Jamshedpur are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against NorthEast United where they let slip a lead late in the game and Iriondo will be hoping the team sorts it out on Thursday.